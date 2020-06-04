Police preparing for potential counter protesters this weekend, Anne Arundel chief says

Anne Arundel County police are preparing to keep people safe at protests planned over the weekend as they have been tipped off to the potential of violent counter protesters, the police chief said Thursday.
“As we garner intelligence we’ve seen a ramping up sentiment contrary to what the protesters have been putting forward as their sentiment from people who are not communicating their feelings in a healthy manner,” Police Chief Timothy Altomare told reporters Thursday. “We’ve gotten some intel in that this weekend we may have folks seeking to disrupt and or harm protesters at one of our events that we expect to come up.”
Altomare said he was “mildly” concerned about the potential for violence driven by counter protesters. He did not disclose for which protests, or where, violence has been discussed. Nor did Altomare describe how the department plans to deploy cops to keep things peaceful, citing officer and public safety.
“When I talk about it, the people wanting to break stuff up and burn it down will use it to their advantage 100%," Altomare said.
Earlier on the same call with news media, Altomare lauded protesters across Anne Arundel County for keeping things peaceful.
“I’m extremely proud of our citizens when I say that not one of (the protests) have had a problem. I’m proud of our officers because our officers have been making a point of stopping in... saying hello, telling folks we’ll keep them safe, we’re there for them..." Altomare said. “So far the folks in this county have set a standard that the world can follow for standing up against injustice.”
Local protests are part of a national movement denouncing police brutality following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. A white officer pinned his knee against the neck of Floyd, a black man, for nearly nine minutes. Derek Chauvin, the officer, has been charged with second-degree murder. Three of his colleagues have also been arrested and criminally charged. All of the officers involved were fired.
Altomare has publicly denounced on multiple occasions the actions of the Minneapolis police officers. On Thursday, he said he was “extremely depressed” because he believes their actions "set American policing back years or decades.”
The chief said the public can expect to see officers out and about this weekend around protests to keep people safe. Between deploying resources to prepare for “unrest” from counter protesters and potentially sending officers down to Baltimore where more protests are expected, Altomare admitted, “it’s stretching us a little thin, but not too thin.”