Anne Arundel officer arrested and charged with solicitation and possessing child porn, police say

An Anne Arundel County police officer has been arrested and charged with possessing child pornography and for soliciting sex with an 8-year-old, the department announced Friday.
Zachary Steven Koshlap, 33, faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual solicitation of a minor, electronic court records show. He does not have an attorney listed online.
A six-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Koshlap was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, police officials said in a statement.
Police Chief Timothy Altomare in a statement denounced Koshlap’s actions, describing the officer as a “predator in uniform,” and indicated authorities would bring him to justice.
" If someone wearing a badge betrays our oath of protection, we will do everything within our power to bring them to justice and make sure they never wear our uniform again. I am heartsick, physically ill, disgusted and enraged at the actions alleged in this case..." Altomare said.
