Cop impersonator robbed man in Glen Burnie, police say

Anne Arundel County Police are seeking more information about a sweatpants-clad man who claimed he was an undercover police officer and took a man’s wallet early on Saturday, the department said.

Northern District officers responded to a robbery in a parking lot at the 100 block of Crain Highway North in Glen Burnie at about 1 a.m., according to a news release.

There, a man told police he was sitting in his car when he was approached by a man in green sweatpants and a dark-colored sweatshirt, who told him he was an undercover police officer and asked for the man’s license. The bogus officer then reached into the car and took the man’s wallet, police said.

The impersonator fled on foot towards Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard, police said.

Those with information are asked to call (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Those who are approached by someone who claims to be a police officer can ask to see their credentials, said Anne Arundel Lt. Jacklyn Davis, a spokesperson.