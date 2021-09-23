xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Prince George’s County police: Officer charged with assault after police say he pointed his firearm at another driver in Annapolis

By
Capital Gazette
Sep 23, 2021 5:47 PM

An officer in the Prince George’s County Police Department was suspended without pay after Annapolis police arrested him Wednesday and charged him with assault and use using a firearm.

Cpl. James Thornley is accused of pointing his duty weapon at another driver in Annapolis the morning of Aug. 26 while he was off-duty, Prince George’s police said in a news release. Police said he was traveling home in his personal vehicle after leaving work and still wearing his uniform. No one was injured.

Prince George’s County police’s Internal Affairs Division opened an investigation into the incident. Thornley joined the department in 2003 and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, police said.

