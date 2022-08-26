Pedestrian dead after crash on Ritchie Highway in fourth Anne Arundel County road fatality in a week

A pedestrian was killed in a Thursday evening crash in Arnold where Anne Arundel County Police say the driver also suffered minor injuries.

Gerome Cannon, a 54-year-old man with no fixed address, was declared dead by Anne Arundel County Fire Department medics who were dispatched to the incident at about 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release from the police department.

Eastern District officers determined that Cannon was hit by a 2016 Ford Focus while crossing the southbound lanes of Ritchie Highway near Arnold Road, against the traffic signal, according to the release. Police noted he was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing while crossing the road.

Cannon was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine his exact cause of death.

The driver of the Ford, who police identified as TC Williams, 29, of Annapolis, remained at the scene and complained of neck and back injuries. He was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center by his family.

The incident was the fourth fatal crash in Anne Arundel County in the past week. On Wednesday night, Arielle Starr Dryden-Bera, a 22-year-old pedestrian, was killed while walking on the sidewalk when she was struck by a vehicle that also hit Fidel Angel Castro, 23. Castro suffered serious injuries in the Glen Burnie crash, and the driver, Austin Keith William Seagraves, was arrested on manslaughter charges.

On Tuesday, 54-year-old Francisco Javier Medero, a waste service employee from Glen Burnie, was killed after a garbage truck he had been riding on overturned in Deale. Thomas Eric Siebert, a 61-year-old cyclist from Baltimore, died Friday, Aug. 19 after he was struck while bicycling on Route 10 in Glen Burnie.