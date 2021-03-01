Two men arrested after gun fired near Pasadena home, Anne Arundel police say

Anne Arundel County Police arrested two men after one man fired a gun inside a screened-in porch and another man fled the scene in a car.
Officers responded at 4:20 p.m. to the 8300 block of Woodland Road in Pasadena for reported shots fired inside a residence. Michael Carroll, 26, told officers he had a handgun in his waistband, according to charging documents. Carroll, of Glen Burnie, was arrested and the gun confiscated.
Police also found a box of 10 .45 caliber bullets in a screened-in porch. Five .45 caliber shell casing were found outside the house and Carroll’s gun, which holds 10 bullets, was only loaded with five, according to charging documents. Carroll was charged with misdemeanor handgun offenses.
On his way to the scene, an officer saw a Black Kia Optima driving away from the house, so he turned on his police lights. The car reversed and made a U-turn “at a high rate of speed” back toward the house, according to charging documents.
The driver, Darrell Miner Jr., of Pasadena, then parked in a driveway and police ordered him to get out of the car. Miner, 25, was charged with traffic offenses and police said he had a warrant for his arrest due to a suspended license. Police searched the car and found a detached gun magazine loaded with .45 bullets and marijuana paraphernalia. Police towed the car.