A District Court judge denied bail for a Pasadena man Friday after police said his initial story of shooting a person in self-defense did not match the evidence.
In investigating the killing of Jeffrey Dickinson, 44, Anne Arundel County police charged Pasadena resident Gregory Korwek Thursday, whom they allege shot and killed Dickinson on Sept. 18 morning.
At his bail review hearing Friday morning, Judge Shaem C. P. Spencer denied Korwek bail despite his attorney Peter O’Neill arguing forcefully that Korwek should be released on home arrest where he had been prior to turning himself into police on Thursday.
“The issue I have today is simple, flight or public safety risk,” Spencer said.
Korwek had been complying with his house arrest previously and would do so again if released, O’Neill said.
“There haven’t been any issues with regard to being out of bounds or not being where he needs to be when he was required to be,” he said. "If there was any hint or suggestion that he was a flight risk, other action could have been easily taken. He’s been confined to his house other than for work.”
Following the Sept. 18 shooting, an investigation found that Korwek owed Dickinson money, which Dickinson was going to Korwek’s residence to collect, police said. Dickinson indicated to Korwek in text messages reviewed by police that he would be unarmed and was not threatening violence.
Korwek told Dickinson he was not welcome and fatally shot him in his driveway after he arrived, police said. No evidence of an altercation was found.
O’Neill reiterated that Korwek had a right to defend himself from supposed threats of violence, despite a police investigation finding there was none.
“You’re going to raise issues that are for trial and not for me," Spencer said. “Defense of himself or whoever he wants to defend is not an issue for me today."
Korwek has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, use of a firearm in a violent crime, six counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance that is not marijuana, possession of a shotgun/rifle while being disqualified and possession of a shotgun/rifle with a felony conviction.
Korwek had initially called police and told them Dickinson had threatened to burn down his house. After officers arrived on the scene, within six minutes, police said, Korwek ran out saying ‘Help me, help me, I shot him.'”
Detectives searched Korwek’s residence and found six handguns, three shotguns and five rifles — including assault rifles. He was legally disqualified from possessing any firearms because he pleaded guilty in 2005 to first-degree burglary. Police charged Korwek with illegally possessing firearms shortly after the shooting, but those charges were later dropped.
Police said they also found cocaine, morphine, suboxone and marijuana at Korwek’s house.
Korwek and Dickinson worked together, police said. Korwek’s attorney said in September that Dickinson worked for a friend of Korwek’s and was fired.
Latest Crime
Staff writers Alex Man and Lilly Price contributed to this story.