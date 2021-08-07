16-year-old boy shot in Pasadena Friday suffers non-life-threatening injuries

A 16-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday night in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Around 9:02 p.m., officers responded to the 7800 block of Levy Court and found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said. He was transported to an area hospital.
Officers searched for the suspect but didn’t find him. Police said the incident appears to be targeted and not a random act of violence.
Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or an anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.