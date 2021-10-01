Anne Arundel County police search for man who they say robbed Pasadena Shell gas station

Anne Arundel County police are looking for a man who robbed a Shell gas station in Pasadena Monday night.
The man entered the store at 103 Mountain Road around 10:35 p.m. and displayed a knife at the store’s counter. police say. The clerk gave the man cash that he demanded and the man then fled eastbound on Mountain Road in a dark-colored pickup truck, police said.
The man is described as Black, 6 feet tall with a heavy build and was last seen wearing a black knit cap, white sleeveless shirt and gray shorts, police say. Robbery detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-22-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.