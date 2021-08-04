Man sought in Pasadena convenience story robbery, Anne Arundel County police say

Anne Arundel County police are looking for a man who they say stole property from a Shell Dash-In at 8078 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena Tuesday afternoon.
The man entered the store around 4 p.m., asked for cigarettes and then threatened to hurt the clerk before stealing items from the store, police said. Officers responded after the clerk set off a holdup alarm, but the man had fled the area.
Police said the suspect left in a gray Chevy Malibu, and officers were unable to locate the man or the car. Robbery detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.