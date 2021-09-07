Annapolis man charged with hit-and-run, fighting police after crash in Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County police arrested a 25-year-old Annapolis man Friday after the man ran through a red light and hit two cars, then ran away on foot and fought police officers who found him, the department said.
Brandon Tyrell Hardy was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, assaulting a police officer, and drug offenses. He is being held without a bond. Hardy did not appear to have legal representation as of Tuesday.
Police wrote in charging documents officers responded to a call around 11 a.m. Friday to the southbound off-ramp on Route 10 to Mountain Road for a three-car injury crash. Police said they learned that Hardy, driving a Honda Civic, ran through a red light and T-boned two cars turning left, causing minor injuries.
Hardy then fled on foot toward traffic, police wrote. He was located at a nearby Burger King on Mountain Road and placed under arrest.
Hardy, while handcuffed, ran away from officers toward Mountain Road, police wrote. Officers caught up to him and tried to regain custody, but Hardy assaulted one officer by grabbing his groin and gun belt and biting another officer in the calf, according to police.
Traffic on Mountain Road stopped temporarily while police tried to regain custody of Hardy. Police searched Hardy and his car and recovered more than 93 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine, suspected marijuana, 30 suboxone strips and more than $400.