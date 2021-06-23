Pasadena man pleads guilty to 2018 killing during a carjacking in Baltimore

A Pasadena man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a 2018 carjacking and shooting that resulted in a death in Baltimore, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced Wednesday.
Collin Davis, 34, and the government have agreed that, if the court accepts the plea agreement, he will be sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett has scheduled sentencing for 11 a.m. Aug. 2.
According to Davis’ guilty plea, the victim, who was not identified in the release, drove to Curtis Bay to pick up Davis on Sept. 15, 2018. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the victim was known to Davis. After Davis entered the victim’s vehicle, they traveled to Severn, where the victim lived. About an hour later, the two drove back to Curtis Bay.
At some point during the drive, the victim’s vehicle was stopped and Davis took control of the vehicle by force. Davis then handcuffed the victim by tying a shirt around the victim’s hands behind their back, according to Davis’ guilty plea.
Davis’ DNA was left behind on the car’s steering wheel and inside the knot of the shirt used to tie the victim’s hands, according to the release.
As detailed in the plea agreement, while Davis drove the victim’s car back to Curtis Bay, the victim attempted to break free from the makeshift handcuffs. The vehicle was stopped near the 5100 block of Curtis Ave., and Davis shot the victim five times, according to the release. The victim died as a result of the gunshot wounds.
A witness observed the victim’s body being dragged from the vehicle onto the street and called law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Police officers responding to the call discovered the body in the street.
After abandoning the body, Davis parked the victim’s vehicle in an alley almost directly behind an apartment where Davis had lived weeks before the murder and then fled the Curtis Bay area, the release states. The following day, law enforcement discovered the victim’s vehicle, which contained bullet holes from the shooting, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Davis was arrested in November 2018, and police said a revolver and shotgun were found in the apartment where he was staying, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Latest Crime
“Collin Davis brutally murdered another human being with a firearm in the process of trying to carjack him,” acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner said in a statement. “This is the kind of senseless violence that is plaguing our communities, and it is also the kind of case that we will always pursue to hold murderers like Davis accountable.”