Police search Pasadena home, arrest man for psychedelic mushrooms

Police arrested a Pasadena man after they said a search of his residence early Tuesday morning uncovered a stash of drugs, including psychedelic mushrooms.
Justin Time Anderson, 30, has been charged with three counts of possession of drugs other than marijuana — all misdemeanors — and one count of manufacturing a hallucinogenic drug, according to online court records. He was released on his own recognizance.
Anne Arundel County police said detectives descended upon the residence in the unit block of Disney Drive around 6 a.m. In an upstairs bedroom, the investigators found numerous empty gel capsules, psychedelic mushrooms, equipment with which to make psychedelic mushrooms and cocaine.
Detectives seized some 19 grams of the mushrooms, which are sometimes called “magic mushrooms,” one 30 mg pill of a drug known by the brand name Adderall and approximately 23 grams of cocaine, according to police.