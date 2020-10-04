Anne Arundel police identify suspect in Pasadena 5-year-old’s killing as teenage half brother

Anne Arundel County police identified the suspect Sunday in the killing of 5-year-old Anaya Jannah Abdul of Pasadena as her 17-year-old half brother.
Police said Stephen Jarrod Davis 2nd is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder.
An autopsy was completed Sunday and the cause of death was determined to be multiple sharp force injuries and the manner of death was ruled homicide, police said.
Officers were called to the 4100 block of Apple Leaf Court around 8:15 a.m. Saturday and discovered a child with signs of apparent trauma, police said.
Around 11:30 a.m., detectives, with the assistance of Ohio police agencies, were able to locate Davis in the Springfield, Ohio, area. Davis was arrested by Ohio authorities and is awaiting extradition back to Maryland, police said.
There were no additional criminal charges placed in Ohio.
Neighbors living in the Applegate North Community of Pasadena describe it as quiet with kids often playing in the streets, so they were shocked when they learned about the homicide.
On Sunday morning, the small community of about 90 townhomes off Hog Neck Road was clear of police activity that had interrupted it Saturday morning.
A neighbor, Steven Jaschik has three sons and said his one-year anniversary living in the neighborhood is coming up this month. He said there are a lot of families that live in the area.
Casey Pearson and his partner recently moved in the neighborhood on July 11. They were unaware of the child’s death.
“The only downfall with the neighborhood was the lack of parking,” Pearson said. “Other than that this neighborhood is good and quiet. We haven’t had any issues."
The Pearsons have enjoyed their time in the neighborhood, but finding out about the homicide they said it is “really unfortunate.” Their initial reaction was “shocked,” just like many of the neighbors.
Detectives are still looking into a motive in this case. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lewis at 410-222-3460 and tips may be called into the tip line at 410-222-4700.