Glen Burnie man caught with heroin after Anne Arundel police respond to assault

A Glen Burnie man was arrested after he was allegedly caught with almost 50 grams of heroin or fentanyl when Anne Arundel County police arrived in Pasadena Tuesday night for an assault call, police said.
Troemaine Herbert Storey has been charged with two counts of possessing a large amount of drugs, two counts of possessing with the intent to distribute drugs and one count of distributing heroin or fentanyl — which are all felony charges, according to online court records.
The 42-year-old also faces five counts of misdemeanor drug or drug paraphernalia possession and one charge of misdemeanor assault.
Storey does not have a lawyer listed for him in online court records. He is being held without bond pending a bail review hearing Thursday.
Police said they responded around 11 p.m. to the 7800 block of Levy Court in Pasadena after somebody called in to report an assault.
When officers arrived, police said Storey fled. He allegedly tossed four plastic bags as he ran. Officers quickly detained him.
Police said the bags contained heroin or fentanyl, unused gel capsules and marijuana. Police said they recovered almost 50 grams of heroin separated into over 100 gel contained in over 100 gel caps, more than 1 gram of cocaine and about 12 grams of marijuana.