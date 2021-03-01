Pasadena man arrested pulling handgun during brawl outside Cancun Cantina

Anne Arundel County police responded at 2:20 a.m. Saturday to Cancun Cantina in Hanover for a reported fight and charged a man with a weapons offense.
There was a crowd of people in the parking lot when police arrived. Security guards for the bar told police several intoxicated men were fighting in the parking lot when Nicholas Jones, 31, of Pasadena, pulled an unloaded handgun out of his jean waistband. A security guard quickly disarmed and detained Jones.
Jones “appeared to be heavily intoxicated” and kept yelling “I don’t even have a gun,” according to charging documents. The brown Glock of unknown caliber and without a serial number was submitted as evidence.
Jones was charged with disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and carrying a handgun.
The arrest came one day before county liquor board inspectors cited the business for violating COVID 19 restrictions.