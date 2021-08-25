Pasadena man to serve 12 years in prison for elder abuse that resulted in death of 91-year-old father

A judge sentenced a Pasadena man to 12 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his 91-year-old father, Elmer Norris.
Danny Norris, 57, was the sole caretaker of his father, who paramedics had to cut from a sunken mattress in November 2019 at his Pasadena house after he’d become stuck to it from dried waste. The elder Norris was transported to a local hospital, where staff suspected neglect and called the police because Elmer Norris had maggots and insects on his sores and ulcers.
He died later that day.
A months-long police investigation revealed Danny Norris’ neglect. Medical examiners ruled Elmer Norris’ death a homicide caused by pneumonia with ulcers attributable to neglect. Police said the Department of Social Services records listed Norris as a vulnerable adult, who could not feed himself, use the toilet or bathe.
Detectives interviewed various members of the Norris family, who said they were concerned about the care Danny Norris was providing his father. Family members told detectives that Danny Norris prevented them from feeding, cleaning or visiting the elder Norris. They said Danny Norris routinely changed the locks on the house, according to police.
Danny Norris pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Aug. 16 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, suspending all but 12 years, and five years of supervised probation.
“It’s truly heartbreaking that Mr. Elmer Norris had to endure such callous and cruel treatment at the hands of his own son during his final days of his life,” State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement. “It’s my sincere hope that the sentencing provides the family with some level of peace as they continue to heal from this horrific incident.”