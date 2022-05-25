No one injured, two displaced after Pasadena house fire

Two residents have been displaced after their Pasadena home caught fire while they were away, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Firefighters responding Tuesday afternoon to a neighbors call reporting a fire at the Duvall Highway home said there was fire and smoke showing from the southeast side of the home, the county fire department said in a news release.

Two residents of a Pasadena home were displaced by a Tuesday afternoon fire at their Duvall Highway home. The county fire department has not yet determined what caused the fire. (Anne Arundel County Fire Department)

The fire was brought under control in about an hour, and nobody was injured, the fire department said.

The blaze at the single-family home caused $400,000 of damage, the fire department said, adding that there were no working smoke detectors inside.

The cause of the fire is under review by the county’s Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

The two adult residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.