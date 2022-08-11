Pasadena man, 21, pleads guilty to federal child pornography charge

A 21-year-old is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to a child pornography possession charge, admitting that he used file sharing services to collect and distribute images of sexual abuse.

The charges against Raymond Martin Shamer III stem from a Department of Homeland Security investigation into the former Massachusetts Maritime Academy student’s social media accounts, which authorities said he used to upload and share child pornography files.

Investigators searched Shamer’s home in Pasadena in June 2020 while he and his family were present, according to a charges application filed that year. On the devices seized from his family’s home, authorities located over 1,000 images of child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Shamer used cloud storage services to upload child pornography images to the web, according to his plea agreement, which says he then shared links to those files to a group of fellow users on the messaging applications Discord and Kik.

Prosecutors said in the release that many of the files Shamer collected “documented adults sexually abusing of infants and toddlers” while they are subjected to “other violent conduct.”

Shamer is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29. If U.S. District Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander accepts Shamer’s plea agreement, he will face at least three years in federal prison, followed by up to 20 years on supervised release, according to the news release.