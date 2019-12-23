The holiday season can be a jolly time for a thief. Unopened boxes adorn doorsteps like presents at the foot of the Christmas tree — or so it may seem to a mischievous mind.
Police say they see a spike in package theft around this time year.
Annapolis, Anne Arundel County and Bowie police have been busy with such cases of late. And they’ve cracked some with the help of a growing home security trend: doorbell cameras.
Earlier this month, Anne Arundel officers arrested a Glen Burnie man in connection to a spate of package thefts. They caught Anthony Michael Tompros in part because a homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera captured his image, said Marc Limansky, a police spokesman.
The 32-year-old, of Wendover Road, has been charged with a variety of charges related to theft and operating a theft scheme for snatching packages from doorsteps, according to court records.
In one instance, charging documents show, Tompros accepted a package from a delivery driver in front of a Severna Park home. Police have said he listed some of his bounty — including children’s toys — for sale on social media.
Tompros was charged in three separate theft cases. He does not have an attorney listed in online court records, which show a $750 bond was posted for Tompros.
Bowie and Anne Arundel County police partnered with Ring in August, giving the agencies a new investigative tool. As part of the agreement, departments are granted access to Ring’s Neighbors application, which provides a forum where neighbors can post videos captured on their cameras and chat about suspicious activity.
One does not have to own a Ring camera to use the Neighbors app. Users can submit other videos and interact with their neighbors.
Police don’t have access to user’s Ring cameras or identities — on the app, users are referred to as “Neighbor 1,” “Neighbor 2″ and so on, said Marc Limansky, Anne Arundel police spokesman. The department dedicates personnel to monitor the forums and post alerts. If detectives are working on a case, they can hone in on a geographic area and request users submit time-specific video.
Only when a user responds directly to police and provides the front-door footage are they identified, Limansky said. Making the request online, he said, is “akin to knocking on the door and saying ‘I’m officer such and such. A crime happened in this area, I’m wondering if you have video?'”
“We’ve closed some cases out because of the Ring cameras,” Bowie Police Chief John Nesky said.
Neither department endorses Ring over other doorbell cameras. Any similar product could yield footage that’s helpful for police work, Limansky said.
Doorbell footage is a great starting point for an investigation, police said. Ring’s adjoining application also provides officers another method to reach the public.
Nesky recounted the details of a recent investigation. His detectives learned of spate of package thefts because of video footage captured by neighbors’ doorbell cameras, he said.
It appears two thieves have been driving around neighborhoods in a gold Honda, Nesky said. When they arrive at a bountiful stoop, the driver stops the car, the passenger jumps out and snags boxes before jumping back in and going on to their next target.
Nesky’s detectives put out an alert for the Honda on Neighbors app.
Limansky concurred: The resource has helped police investigate everything from suspicious activity to property crime — think theft from auto — to crimes of violence, he said.
A doorbell camera may capture specific information, like a license plate, or just a dark car, said Limansky. But even the color of a car is a useful tidbit, as detectives can ask other witnesses about the dark vehicle and those neighbors may have been able to identify a make or model; a snowball of information.
“It’s traditional police work really, out there talking to people,” he said. “This is just an added part of the collection of evidence that comes into play as they investigate these types of crimes.”
One mustn’t fret if they don’t have a doorbell camera; there are other ways to keep packages safe, said Sgt. Amy Miguez, Annapolis police spokeswoman.
The Annapolis Police Department recorded approximately 21 package thefts between Oct. 28 and Nov. 28. But from Black Friday to date, they’ve seen 20 such thefts.
The department recommends having a package delivered somewhere where a trusted person can receive it; asking stay-at-home neighbors to look out for a delivery; getting the shipping company to hold the package at their facility for pickup; tracking packages online and confirming when they’re delivered; insuring valuable items and including delivery instructions that see the package delivered out of street view.
Additionally, it’s suggested neighbors watch for vehicles that follow delivery trucks, as some thieves are known to shadow drivers, and that when sending packages, one is better off taking them to the post office or shipping company rather than leaving them outside a residence.