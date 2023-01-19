One person wounded in Pasadena shooting, Anne Arundel Police say

A 19-year-old man was shot Wednesday in Pasadena and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Anne Arundel County Police said.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Huff Court where they found a man in an upstairs bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The man told police that he was behind the house when he heard a gunshot from an unknown direction.

Officers canvassed the area and spoke with several people outside, who said they did not hear any shots, according to a police news release. No injuries were reported and no suspect description was provided by police. Investigators did not discover any property damage or shell casings.

Police are asking that anyone with information call 410-222-6035 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has reported responding to five shootings between Tuesday and Wednesday. The Huff Court incident was the only one where someone was struck by a bullet.