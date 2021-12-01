Old Mill High School employee charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old student

An employee at Old Mill High School was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student, Anne Arundel County police said Wednesday.
Fulgencio Salomon Jolon, 30, of Glen Burnie, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offenses. Jolon, who does not have an attorney listed in court records, is being held without bond Wednesday.
Anne Arundel County police said they were notified by school officials of allegations of a sexual relationship between a student and an employee on Sept. 28. A school resource officer and school officials interviewed the student, who told police she was sexually assaulted by Jolon on Sept. 27.
Jolon, who was employed in September as a temporary support assistant, a position where an employee works with individual students to help them stay organized, was banned from the school while police investigated him.
“We have — and will continue — to provide the appropriate resources to the student involved in this matter. We encourage you to discuss this matter with your student as well and contact our school counselors if your student needs support,” Old Mill High Principal Alison Mikeska wrote in a letter to students.
Police said the investigation is still ongoing and urge anyone with information on the incident or other incidents involving Jolon to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. People can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County police tip line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.