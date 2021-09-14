Anne Arundel police cruiser’s windshield shattering is likely unrelated to Cape St. Claire teen shooting animals in the woods, police say

Around 9 a.m. Monday, a woman called police after she was walking in the woods and saw a 14 to 15-year-old white boy with dark hair and a camo jacket with what looked like a handgun in his hand. The woman asked the boy what he was doing and he said “Just shooting small critters,” Davis said. Detectives developed a person of interest and interviewed an 18-year-old Monday evening who said he was shooting a pellet gun in the woods and admitted to speaking with the original complainant.