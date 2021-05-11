Anne Arundel officer injured after being dragged by fleeing vehicle; Baltimore man arrested

An Anne Arundel County police officer was injured Monday after being dragged by a vehicle whose driver was attempting to flee police and hit them with the car in Glen Burnie, police said.
The officer’s injuries were minor and treated at Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Eastern District officers saw marijuana and two black duffle bags in view inside a black BMW at the Exxon at 8001 Crain Highway, and asked the driver of the vehicle to exit, police said. He refused their commands, placed the vehicle in drive and started to accelerate toward an officer.
One of the officers, reached inside the car and tried to grab the driver, who in turn grabbed his arm and drug him outside as the vehicle continued to move, police said. After the officer broke free, he tumbled to the ground, police said.
One of the black duffle bags was located on Winding Wind Road and contained CDS, U.S. currency and a loaded 9mm Glock 43 with an attached laser sight, police said. Officers then saw a man run out of an apartment building and get inside a white Hyundai Elantra that then attempted to run over an officer and strike a different officer’s vehicle.
The driver pulled off Winding Wood Road, swerved around a police vehicle and struck a tree on Green Branch Lane before officers apprehended him, police said. Police arrested Montell Gary Mills, 28, of Baltimore, and charged him with assault, drug possession and firearms charges, according to online court records. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records Tuesday afternoon.
He had a key fob to the BMW that they saw earlier, and was found parked and running on Long Branch Terrace with another black bag.
Inside that black bag was suspected heroin, several individual Ziploc baggies of marijuana, and a clear magazine with 10 .380 caliber rounds, police said. The vehicle also had a digital scale, speed loader and several cell phones.