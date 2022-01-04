Anne Arundel County police: Sunoco gas station robbed in Odenton

Two men robbed a Sunoco gas station in Odenton at gunpoint Saturday morning, Anne Arundel County police said Monday.
Officers arrived around 8 a.m. Saturday to the gas station at 1433 Annapolis Road where a clerk told police two men entered the store and demanded money. One suspect had a handgun, police said.
The clerk complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of money, police said. The men then fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Malibu. No injuries were reported.
Robbery detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County police tip line at 410-222-4700.