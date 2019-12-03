A delivery driver was robbed of food Saturday night at gunpoint by three assailants in Odenton, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police said officers responded to a strip mall at 8318 Telegraph Road, which houses the Hunan Odenton restaurant, a liquor store and other businesses, according to Google images.
The Hunan restaurant is known for its Chinese cuisine and offers delivery, according to its website.
When officers arrived, police said they met with driver, who told them he was making a delivery earlier in the 200 block of Michael’s Lane when he was approached by three juveniles.
One of the juveniles brandished a handgun and demanded food, the man told officers.
Police said the driver handed over the food and trio fled toward Towne Center Boulevard.
Officers searched the area but could not find the young assailants, police said.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-222-6155 or, if the caller wishes to leave an anonymous tip, the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.