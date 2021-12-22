Anne Arundel County police officers stop armed robbery in progress at Exxon in Odenton

Anne Arundel County police arrested and charged a Gambrills man with attempted robbery Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers arrived around 7:30 a.m. at the Exxon gas station at 1318 Annapolis Road in Odenton for a report of an armed man inside the store, police said. A store clerk told police a man, later identified as Robert Lee Harper, locked the doors of the store, threatened the clerk with two knives and began to remove items from the store.
Police said officers spoke to Harper and convinced him to unlock the store doors. Officers then arrested him. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, police said.
Police charged Harper, 27, with armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, false imprisonment and theft less than $100. A judge ordered Harper to be held without bond Wednesday. Harper did not have an attorney listed in online court records.