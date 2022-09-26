Man killed Sunday morning in Odenton double shooting, police say

A man was killed in a double shooting early Sunday morning in Odenton, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Police have not publicly identified the adult male who they say was shot at about 2:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road.

Advertisement

Double shooting one fatality in Odenton, AA County, early this morning. (1500 bulk Annapolis Rd. At 2:15 am.)One adult male killed. This was a targeted incident. Detectives still working the case. No further information. — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) September 25, 2022

Police believe the shooting was targeted. They did not immediately the injuries suffered by the second victim.

The deadly shooting was the 13th homicide in Anne Arundel County this year. Anne Arundel County detectives are still investigating the Sept. 21 death of Steven Deon Gillus, a 39-year-old Hanover resident who police say was abducted in a parking garage at Arundel Preserve in Hanover and later found dead in the trunk of a burned-out car in a Baltimore park.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.