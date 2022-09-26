Man killed Sunday morning in Odenton double shooting, police say

A man was killed in a double shooting early Sunday morning in Odenton, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Police have not publicly identified the adult male who they say was shot at about 2:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road.
Police believe the shooting was targeted. They did not immediately the injuries suffered by the second victim.
The deadly shooting was the 13th homicide in Anne Arundel County this year. Anne Arundel County detectives are still investigating the Sept. 21 death of Steven Deon Gillus, a 39-year-old Hanover resident who police say was abducted in a parking garage at Arundel Preserve in Hanover and later found dead in the trunk of a burned-out car in a Baltimore park.
