North County High student charged with threatening another student with knife in bathroom, Anne Arundel police say

A North County High School student was threatened with a knife in a school bathroom last week, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy after he placed a knife on another student on Dec. 20, police said. The student suffered a minor stab wound during the bathroom assault, North County High Principal Eric Jefferson wrote in a letter to parents.
Police do not identify juvenile offenders by name.
Police said a school resource officer, an armed police officer stationed at school, was notified of the bathroom assault. The student told the resource officer he was washing his hands when the 16-year-old boy dropped a vape pen and told him to pick it up. The student refused and the teen pulled out a knife and “placed it on him,” police said. The student picked up the pen and both boys left the bathroom.
The student was evaluated by the school nurse for a minor injury.
“The offender was quickly identified, charged, and left school property. As we finalized the investigation, I want to also assure you that strong and appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct will be taken,” Jefferson wrote.
Jefferson added that the school has worked to create a “positive climate” as students headed into winter break.
“I urge you not to let a single incident — albeit a very serious one — derail the positive energy we have built and continue to build here,” Jefferson wrote.
Jefferson asked students with “concerns about the climate of our school” to speak with a school counselor and asked student with safety concerns to call the 24/7 Student Safety Hotline at 877-676-9854.