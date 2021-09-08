Potential noose tied to historical lynching plaque was twine for floral arrangement, Anne Arundel police find

A piece of twine tied in a circle underneath a historical plaque that memorializes lynchings that occurred in Anne Arundel County is not a noose, police said Wednesday.
Anne Arundel County police determined the short rope loop was used to hold a floral arrangement on the day the plaque was dedicated.
The plaque — which was Maryland’s first lynching memorial — was erected in September 2019 and recognizes five people lynched in Anne Arundel County. It was moved from Calvert Street to the location near the library after a bus struck it in August 2020.
Police responded around 11 a.m. Sunday to the Severna Park Library after receiving a report of vandalism to the “Lynching in Anne Arundel County” historical marker. Police said a citizen walking by the area notice the piece of twine dangling under the sign and called the police, who processed the scene.
“The Anne Arundel County Police Department investigates any reported act which appears to be motivated, or perceived by the reporting person to be motivated, all or in part, by hatred toward or bias against an individual or group on the basis of race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, gender, gender identity, or homelessness,” the department said in a statement.