Two wanted for auto theft, 9-month-old abduction in Pasadena, police say

Suspects: (Left) Patrick Thomas Craig - DOB: 6-17-88, Baltimore and (Right) Unidentified. Detectives are seeking the public's help identifying this suspect. On April 12, 2020 at approximately 1:20 p.m. officers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2500 Mountain Road for an abduction. The victim advised she left her vehicle running (wireless key fob) with her 9-month-old child in the back seat. Two white male suspects observed the running vehicle, got inside and drove away with the infant secured in the back. The vehicle and baby were located abandoned in the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard in Baltimore City a short time after. (Anne Arundel County Police Department)