Two wanted for auto theft, 9-month-old abduction in Pasadena, police say

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
Apr 13, 2020 11:14 AM
Suspects: (Left) Patrick Thomas Craig - DOB: 6-17-88, Baltimore and (Right) Unidentified. Detectives are seeking the public's help identifying this suspect. On April 12, 2020 at approximately 1:20 p.m. officers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2500 Mountain Road for an abduction. The victim advised she left her vehicle running (wireless key fob) with her 9-month-old child in the back seat. Two white male suspects observed the running vehicle, got inside and drove away with the infant secured in the back. The vehicle and baby were located abandoned in the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard in Baltimore City a short time after. (Anne Arundel County Police Department)

Two suspects are wanted after police say they stole an SUV from a Royal Farms in Pasadena Sunday with a 9-month-old child in the backseat.

The baby is safe and has been reunited with their mother, said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, Anne Arundel County police spokeswoman.

Police said they found the Kia Sorento with the 9-month-old inside in the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard in Baltimore.

The mother told officers she left the SUV running around 1:30 p.m., with her baby strapped into the backseat, when she walked into the Royal Farms at 2500 Mountain Road.

Police said detectives learned that two white men saw the vehicle running, jumped in and drove away.

Surveillance video led investigators to identify one of the suspects as Patrick Thomas Craig, of Baltimore, police said. The other suspect, who was wearing a surgical mask, has not yet been identified.

Police said they have an arrest warrant out for Craig, 31, and are asking the public to help identify the masked man, who appears to have tattoo sleeves.

The baby was not harmed, according to police.

Anyone with information about the auto theft is encouraged to call the county’s Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

