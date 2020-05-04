Man with a shotgun hits bystander in Millersville while speeding through neighborhood, Anne Arundel police say

A man faces assault charges after Anne Arundel County police said he racked a shotgun at one woman and struck another man with his pickup truck as they confronted him about speeding through their Millersville neighborhood Saturday.
Nikolas Matthew Riley, 19, of Severn, has been charged with two counts each felony and misdemeanor assault, as well as using a firearm during a felony crime of violence, according to online court records.
He also faces a number of traffic offenses, including reckless and negligent driving and failure to avoid a collision with a pedestrian.
Riley does not have an attorney listed in online court records. He is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center, county jail records show.
Police said residents in the area of Oakdale Circle called 911 around 1 p.m. Saturday to report a blue Chevrolet Silverado was speeding through their neighborhood and had apparently assaulted two homeowners.
When a woman tried to get Riley to slow down, he displayed a shotgun and “racked it," which means loading a shell into the chamber, according to police. This prompted the homeowner to retreat to her residence. Riley sped off.
But Riley returned not long after and another person held his hand out in an effort to slow the pickup truck driver down, police said. Police said the pickup swerved toward the neighbor and struck him.
Medics with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department treated the second neighbor at the scene, and police responded after 1 p.m. to locate the driver.
Officers found the truck and arrested Riley. Police said they confiscated the shotgun.
Latest Crime
Police encourage anybody with information to contact detectives with the Western District Station at 410-222-6155.