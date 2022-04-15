Annapolis man arrested after another injured in Newtowne Drive shooting

A 56-year-old Annapolis resident was arrested after police say he was involved in a Thursday shooting that sent another man to the hospital.

Annapolis Police said in a news release they found Donald Willie Davis, of Croll Drive, near the scene of an evening shooting on the 700 block of Newtowne Drive where he was identified as a suspect.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the city police department responded to a reported shooting and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to a lower extremity, the release says. The man was taken to an area hospital, and was listed as in stable condition, according to a police spokesman.

Davis was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and firearms offenses, according to court records. He is being held without bond in the Jennifer Road Detention Center pending a bail review on Monday.