19-year-old mother of newborn left in Glen Burnie woods charged with attempted first-degree murder

A teenage mother who gave birth and left her infant in the woods was charged with attempted first and second degree murder and a host of other child abuse offenses Friday.
Officers found the baby girl unclothed with an attached umbilical cord in a small wooded area in the early morning on July 14 in the 600 block of Greenway Road in Glen Burnie. The child had minor injuries after coming into contact with bushes and was transported to the hospital. Police said in a release Friday that the newborn baby is healthy.
Police reminded residents in a release that Maryland’s Safe Haven Law allows distressed parents who are unwilling to care for infants to safely give up custody at a hospital or police station with no questions asked. Parents and associated adults have 10 days from a child’s birth to anonymously leave a baby at a designated location and avoid civil liability or criminal prosecution if the child is unharmed.
“This was a tragic incident which could have safely been avoided,” a police spokesperson wrote in a press release.
A 19-year-old from Glen Burnie was arrested Friday for abandoning the baby. Crisis intervention officers met with her and she was treated at a local hospital after a police interview held shortly after the infant was discovered on July 14 determined she was the mother of the child, according to police.
Police ask residents with questions about Maryland’s Safe Haven law to call Department of Human Resources at 800-332- 6347 or a local department of social services. Child abuse detectives are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.