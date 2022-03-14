With new LEAD administrator, Annapolis ‘preparing for implementation’ of police diversion program

Richard Reynolds was hired last month to direct Annapolis' Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, a grant-funded initiative to connect people facing low-level criminal charges to mental health and other resources with a goal of diverting them from incarceration. (Courtesy Photo)

The new administrator of Annapolis’ police diversion program said he’s looking forward to working “at the intersection of policing and taking care of humans.”

Richard Reynolds was named the head of the city’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program last month, and is preparing to launch the grant-funded initiative.

LEAD, which also stands for Let Everyone Advance with Dignity, is a national program that aims to steer those charged with low-level offenses away from arrest and incarceration, instead pushing them toward resources to address the root causes of crime, such as mental illness, drug involvement, poverty and other health issues.

“It’s just what it’s called — its diversion. It takes you from a system in which you don’t belong, and gets you the help and care that you need,” Reynolds said.

The city received more than $500,000 in grant money in 2020 for the program, which will be rolled out soon.

“Some of the heavy lifting has been done, but we’re now preparing for implementation,” Reynolds said.

The city’s African American Community Service Specialist, Adetola Ajayi, said it will take about six more months to start LEAD. When the program is in full swing, police officers will be able to direct eligible people who are charged with low-level offenses to meet with Reynolds and case managers for help in obtaining services.

The LEAD program, which started in Seattle about a decade ago, reports that more than 50 jurisdictions, including Baltimore, have adopted the program in some form, and more are developing initiatives.

Reynolds said he has been “heavily involved in community activities” that have prepared him for the job. He was formerly the policy director for Global 1000, a career-building nonprofit originally formed in Ferguson, Missouri, after the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown.

More recently, he worked for IT-training company New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, where he commuted cross-country from Annapolis.

Reynolds said his background has shown him “that the real need is in the ‘high touch’ rather than the ‘high tech.’ We have to take care of mankind as well as we do other things.”

Annapolis is using a $528,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention over the course of three years to run the program.

Mayor Gavin Buckley said in a news release that the LEAD initiative is “just one of the ways we are working not only to focus the workload of police, but to also upend a cycle of disadvantage that sees our residents who are experiencing poverty, mental health challenges and drug use experiencing unending interactions with the criminal justice system.”