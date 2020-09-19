Police identify suspect in murder of Glen Burnie man at family gathering

Anne Arundel County police are searching for a 21-year-old man charged in the shooting death of a Glen Burnie man last week.
Police obtained a warrant charging Khiry Dewann Queen, 21, with second-degree murder, assault and other charges in the Sept. 12 death of Fillmore James Burriss.
Witnesses told police Burris, 27, was shot at an outdoor family gathering on Kent Road that ended in an argument. As it ended, three men approached them and another fight ensued. Police said Burriss was shot in the upper torso.
Witnesses told police the argument was about being videoed.
Police said they identified Queen as the man who fired the shot and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Police asked anyone who knows Queen’s whereabouts to call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731, the Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at metrocrimestoppers.org
Burriss was raised in Glen Burnie, one of four boys and part of a large extended family that grew up together. He leaves behind a fiancee and a young daughter.