Pasadena man shot wife, self, according to police

A Pasadena man shot and killed his wife late Monday night, then fatally shot himself, according to police.

Dajuan Jennings, 39, and his wife, Neka Natalie Jennings, 42, were found by police dead in their home on the 8600 block of New Bedford Harbor in Pasadena shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a news release.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and collected handgun and ballistic evidence, determining that Dajuan Jennings shot Neka Jennings before shooting himself.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be performing an autopsy on the couple to confirm the cause and manner of their deaths.

Homicide investigators are still investigating, and ask those with information to contact 410-222-4731, or the police tip line at 410-222-4700.