Arnold man dies in Pasadena attempted murder-suicide, police say

An Arnold man shot himself after attempting to kill a woman in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County Police said.
County police and fire were called at 12:31 a.m. Friday to the 300 block of Ridge Road, Pasadena, where police said they found two people who had been shot.
A woman police did not identify was taken to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries.
Matthew John Borck was pronounced dead at the scene. After the initial investigation, homicide detectives concluded Borck entered the home of a woman to whom he was estranged. She confronted him, at which time he shot her. Borck then used the same firearm to shoot himself, police said.
Police are still investigating the situation and urge anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.