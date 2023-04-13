Police search for motorcyclist after alleged road rage shooting in Laurel

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating an alleged road rage shooting Tuesday evening in Laurel.

According to a news release, shortly before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on Laurel Fort Meade Road near Brock Bridge Road. When they arrived, three men said they inadvertently cut off a motorcyclist who then fired a handgun at them, striking their vehicle.

Police were able to recover a bullet and shell casing at the scene. No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

While aggressive driving is not uncommon, studies have shown road rage shootings to be a steadily pervasive issue in the United States. According to Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-profit research and advocacy organization, road rage deaths involving shootings have increased every year since 2018, doubling from an initial 70 to 141 in 2022.

Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6155 or leave an anonymous tip at 410-222-4700.