23-year-old dies after motorcycle crash on Route 100 in Severn

A Brooklyn Park man was pronounced dead Tuesday night after being injured in a crash where police say he lost control of his motorcycle while he was driving on Route 100 in Severn.

Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Southerly Drive, was declared dead following the single-vehicle crash which shut down a section of the highway for about three hours on Tuesday, according to news release from the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police eventually determined Hill had failed to stay in a lane when driving through a curve in the roadway.

Police and emergency personnel had arrived at 7 p.m. Tuesday to the area of the eastbound Route 100 overpass over I-97, where investigators say Hill had been driving an unregistered 2009 Yamaha motorcycle “at a high rate of speed” when he veered toward the shoulder and lost control of the bike. He was then ejected from the motorcycle.

Hill was taken to University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. There, he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation, and a preliminary probe of the crash found it was primarily caused by Hill “failing to remain within a single lane,” according to the release.

Those with information on the crash are asked to contact the police department’s traffic section at 410-222-8573.