Brothers from Glen Burnie sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for participating in criminal organization based in Morris Hill

Two brothers from the Morris Hill neighborhood of Glen Burnie will serve more than 10 years in prison after they were sentenced Thursday for participating in a criminal organization that sold marijuana and prescription pills in Anne Arundel and neighboring counties.
Judge Cathleen Vitale sentenced Purnell Carter Jr., 29, to 30 years in prison, suspending all but 16 years. She sentenced Deniko Carter, 27, to 21 years in prison, suspending all but 12 years.
The brothers and codefendants pleaded guilty in August to participating in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault. The charges are part of a 15-person indictment filed after Anne Arundel County police wiretapped the group that police and prosecutors say was lead by Purnell and Deniko Carter, who both live in Baltimore City. The brothers, who grew up in the Morris Hill community, faced more than 120 charges stemming from the investigation.
They pleaded guilty to three.
In the original indictment, police claimed the Morris Hill group were members of a gang called the Bloods. A revised indictment drops the mention of the violent gang and no evidence was presented in the Carters’ criminal proceedings that associated them with an established gang. Rather, Purnell and Deniko Carter’s defense attorneys described the group of defendants as childhood friends facing serious criminal charges stemming from “hyper surveillance” in a community “saturated” by the police.
“I see this as a loosely affiliated group of guys who grew up together and played together as kids in the Morris Hill community. My client used drugs every day and was hanging around people who did the same,” said David Fischer, Purnell Carter Jr.’s defense attorney.
The wiretap and investigation into the Carters and drug dealing in Morris Hill began when Xavier Green, 28, was shot and killed in front of his Morris Hill home in November 2019. No arrests have been made in his homicide. Fischer said Thursday that Purnell and Deniko Carter were Green’s close friends and were pallbearers at his funeral. Police wiretapped the group soon after Green’s death.
Police recorded Purnell Carter Jr. and various other members discussing assaulting Bryant Whitfield, who shot a gun that belonged to the organization inside a home and attracted police attention. Whitfield, 19, was also charged in the indictment and sentenced to 25 years in prison, suspending all but six years.
Fischer pointed to the conspiracy to commit second-degree assault against Whitfield as the only evidence prosecutors in the Maryland Office of the Attorney General gathered over an eight-month wiretap that the brothers were involved in violent crimes.
“To label Carter as a member and leader of a violent gang when this is the only instance of violence is over the top,” Fischer argued before Vitale handed down her sentence.
Vitale, who has presided over all cases related to the indictment, disagreed.
According to police, a total of six firearms were recovered during the investigation, including ammunition and an AR-15 rifle. Approximately 15 pounds of marijuana, 167 grams of cocaine, 270 grams of oxycodone, as well as Morphine and Tramadol were recovered as part of the investigation, according to the attorney general’s office.
“You can call them a group. You can call them boyhood friends. I’m going to call them a gang because that’s what they are,” Vitale said.
Vitale described the men’s decision to deal marijuana and prescription drugs as “horribly tragic,” particularly in the case of Deniko Carter, a promising football player who attended the University of West Georgia and tried out with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad as a walk-on but was ultimately cut from the team. She acknowledged that Purnell Carter Jr., who Fischer described as addicted to prescription medication, had more involvement in the criminal organization than his younger brother.
Deniko Carter apologized to Vitale, the community and his family before Vitale announced his sentence. Purnell Carter Jr. also asked for forgiveness.
“Judge Vitale I promise you, you won’t ever see me or my brother we go home at a reasonable time. You only would see us on TV doing something positive,” Deniko Carter said before the sentence was announced. “We are not monsters.”
After Vitale read Deniko Carter’s 12-year active sentence and Purnell Carter Jr.’s 16-year active sentence, several family members and friends in the packed courtroom wept. Fischer and Joseph Murtha, Deniko Carter’s defense attorney, expressed disappointment with the sentence and said they would seek a sentence reconsideration.
“We respect the court’s decision but my client will make an effort to prove that he deserves to have a sentence reduction in the future,” Fischer said.
Theresa Morse, an assistant attorney general, prosecuted the case. She emphasized in court the Carter brothers’ case is not just about marijuana, but selling prescription drugs as an organized enterprise that “utilized violence to maintain territory.” Morse argued that despite having support from their family and the community, Deniko and Purnell continued to participate in illegal activity. The brothers’ father and grandfather were included in the indictment on firearm offenses.
“They were the ones giving direction to other members and making plans,” Morse said.