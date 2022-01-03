Baltimore man sentenced to 16 years for assaulting Anne Arundel County detective, drug possession

A Baltimore man who dragged an Anne Arundel County detective from a vehicle while attempting to flee from police in May was sentenced to 16 years in prison, according to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County.
Montell Mills, 29, was sentenced Dec. 22 in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court for second-degree assault, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of an illegal firearm, according to a news release. Judge Stacy McCormack sentenced Mills to 30 years, with all but 16 years suspended, plus five years of supervised probation, online court records show.
Mills entered an Alford plea to the charges on Sept. 28. The plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence, while conceding the state has enough evidence to convict. It carries the same weight as a guilty plea.
On May 10, Anne Arundel County officers from the Eastern District saw marijuana and two black duffel bags in view inside a black BMW at the Exxon at 8001 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie and asked Mills to exit the vehicle, police said. He refused their commands, placed the vehicle in drive and started to accelerate toward an officer, according to police.
One of the officers reached inside the car and tried to grab Mills, who then grabbed the officer’s arm and dragged him as the vehicle continued to move, police said. After the officer broke free, he tumbled to the ground, police said.
The officer’s injuries were minor and were later treated at Baltimore Washington Medical Center, police said.
One of the black duffel bags was located on Winding Wind Road and contained 16.93 grams of fentanyl, 92.61 grams of crack cocaine, a 9 mm handgun and a Glock 43, the state’s attorney’s office said. Officers then saw Mills run out of an apartment building and get inside a white Hyundai Elantra that then attempted to run over an officer and strike a different officer’s vehicle, police said.
Mills pulled off Winding Wood Road, swerved around a police vehicle and struck a tree on Green Branch Lane before officers apprehended him, police said.
Mills had a key fob to the BMW that they saw earlier, which was found parked and running on Long Branch Terrace with another black bag.
Latest Crime
Inside that black bag was 81.53 grams of fentanyl, 98.2 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, five cellphones and $9,254 in cash, the state’s attorney’s office said.