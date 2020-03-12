Federal agents connect dots in string of Molotov cocktail attacks in Anne Arundel, Baltimore counties

A Baltimore County woman faces arson and attempted murder charges in Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties after investigators said she hurled Molotov cocktails into a house and two places of worship.
Heather Meisel, 43, of Halethorpe, smashed windows and threw incendiary devices into a house and Islamic center in Halethorpe on Feb. 12 before she allegedly tossed one of the homemade explosives into a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Glen Burnie with two parishioners inside one day later, investigators wrote in charging documents.
A Baltimore County grand jury handed up an indictment Monday charging Meisel with first-degree arson and attempted first-degree arson, along with eight other counts ranging from possessing incendiary devices to burglary and destruction of property.
In Anne Arundel County, Meisel was charged in February with two counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder, one count each of attempted first- and second-degree arson, possessing an incendiary device and defacing a religious property, among other offenses. Her case has not yet been moved to the Circuit Court, where felonies are tried.
Meisel is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis, after refusing to attend bail review hearings on consecutive days.
Public defenders separately representing Meisel in the Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County cases declined through a spokeswoman to comment.
Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives connected the cases for local fire investigators and arrested Meisel Feb. 13 at her parents’ house in Halethorpe, according to court documents. She allegedly secreted a realistic airsoft pistol and fixed-blade knife in her waistband at the time of her arrest, and told the federal agents they couldn’t detain her because she was “royalty."
Investigators said she was questioned by federal and local fire investigators at the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Eastern District Station in Pasadena. They wrote that she admitted to throwing “vessels” into three different structures.
At the house, Islamic Center and Kingdom Hall, investigators found bottles of olive oil or apple cider vinegar with wicks — pieces of material to hold a flame — protruding from them. The bottles, investigators wrote, reeked of fire accelerating chemicals.
First, she struck a house near the corner of Georgia Avenue and Baltimore Street, the court papers show. Meisel told investigators she smashed a rear window with an axe, used a lighter to ignite the kitchen curtains and chucked a Molotov cocktail inside.
Investigators said the Masjid Mustafa Islamic Center and the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Glen Burnie had security cameras, which captured Meisel driving up to the religious establishments in a yellow Nissan SUV, before getting out and approaching with objects in hand.
Video from the Islamic center showed her throw an object at the building, which investigators said contained multiple apartments. Baltimore County fire investigators said they found a shattered front door window and a broken glass bottle inside. The Molotov hadn’t exploded into flames.
Approximately 10 miles away at the Kingdom Hall, Anne Arundel County investigators said the video showed Meisel park across the street and wait. They said she stayed in her car for about an hour, as two people walked past her car and into the building.
Then, the video shows she approached with a black glove on her left hand and a blunt object in her right, according to charging documents. Meisel broke the window with the blunt object and tossed with her gloved hand a clear bottle with flaming white cloth protruding from its neck.
By the time investigators arrived the glass on an exterior door had been broken. Inside, there was a broken bottle — “Simply Nature Apple Cider Vinegar,” the label read — and a piece of cotton fabric with burn marks. Liquid, which investigators again tapped as an accelerant, had spewed out on the floor.
In an interview with authorities, investigators wrote, she told them she wanted to burn the religious establish to “send a message.”