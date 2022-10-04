Woman to serve 60 years for ‘vicious’ 2019 stabbing that left man dead in truck for days

A 27-year-old was sentenced to life, suspended down to 60 years of prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder for a 2019 stabbing that left a man dead.

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement after the Monday hearing that Inari Ramiar Molina had chosen to “viciously attack” Brian Gifford after she had entered his truck on July 17, 2019. Police and prosecutors believe Molina, who had a prior record of thefts from vehicles, had broken in seeking valuable items when she encountered Gifford.

Gifford, a 56-year-old who regularly slept in his truck while traveling to job sites, was found dead in his truck at a Glen Burnie parking lot over a week later when a citizen reported a foul odor was emanating from the truck. Gifford had been stabbed 36 times.

”Mr. Gifford’s life was senselessly taken from him leaving a huge hole in the lives of those who loved him dearly,” Leitess said. “We hope the sentence imposed today will provide some level of comfort to his family.”

Molina has been incarcerated since August 2019 after detectives interviewed her and noticed a cut on her finger. They tested her DNA, which matched a blood stain found in Gifford’s vehicle.

In the months after her arrest, Molina wrote to Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Mark Crooks that she was suffering from mental health issues and needed help.

”I am not a killer,” she wrote. “What happened was a very bad mistake.”

Molina pleaded guilty in May following an evaluation that found she was competent to stand trial.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Glen Neubauer and Rashad Wright prosecuted the case. Molina was represented by the Office of the Public Defender when she was sentenced by Crooks on Monday.