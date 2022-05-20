Suspect pleads guilty to murder in 2019 Glen Burnie stabbing

A 27-year-old woman pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder for the 2019 killing of a man found stabbed to death in his truck in Glen Burnie.

Police described the death of Brian Gifford, whose body was discovered 10 days after his murder, as a “random act of violence” and not a targeted killing. They wrote in charging papers that Gifford’s truck had pulled into a large parking lot on Aquahart Road on the evening of July 16, 2019, the last day he was seen at work. Inari Ramiar Molina was seen on surveillance footage approaching the truck early the following morning.

A witness said earlier that morning, while waiting on a shuttle bus in the parking lot, she was approached by a person, later identified as Molina, in the parking lot asking for money and cigarettes.

Gifford was later reported as missing, and his body was discovered in his vehicle on July 27, 2019, alongside a fixed-blade knife believed to be the murder weapon.

Prosecutors said in court filings that Molina had attempted to break into a business before breaking into Gifford’s vehicle. When she realized there was a person inside, she “decided to stab Mr. Gifford repeatedly, ending his life and leaving him to rot in the summer sun,” prosecutors said.

An autopsy confirmed Gifford had died by homicide from multiple stab wounds.

Before pleading guilty, Molina was ruled competent to stand trial on charges of murder, armed robbery, robbery and carrying a dangerous weapon. Crooks ordered for a pre-sentence investigation to be completed before a sentencing hearing is held on Sept. 9.