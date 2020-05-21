Mississippi man arrested in Glen Burnie with guns, Anne Arundel police say

A Mississippi man was arrested in Glen Burnie Wednesday night after officers found drugs, guns and ammunition in the car he was driving, Anne Arundel County police said.
Dejuan Martel Jacobs, 33, has been charged with 11 misdemeanor crimes related to the possession of drugs and loaded handguns, according to online court records.
The Jackson, Mississippi, resident is being held without bond pending a bail review hearing. Jacobs does not have an attorney listed online.
Police said they pulled over a car in area of Hospital Drive and Elvaton Road around 9:30 p.m. for an apparent registration violation. Officers searched the car based on probable cause, police said.
On the floor by the drivers seat and in the center console, police said they found two loaded handguns: A Taurus PT803 and a Remington RP45. Both guns had loaded magazines and a round in the chamber, ready to fire.
In the trunk, police said they discovered an AM-15 rifle. A picture provided by the police department shows the rifle is equipped with a scope on top and a grip on the stock.
Along with the long gun, officers allegedly found three magazines. One loaded magazine was found in the center console, another was found loaded elsewhere in the vehicle and one was unloaded.
Police also said they found stashes of marijuana and MDMA secreted throughout the car.