Three minors apprehended after knife-point robbery, Anne Arundel police say

Three minors were apprehended Tuesday evening after allegedly robbing a 13-year-old at knife point in Odenton before confronting two nearby adults wielding the same weapon, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police did not disclose what offenses, if any, the juveniles were charged with, but said nobody was injured in either altercation.
Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the 200 block of Cannon Ball Way after somebody called about an active robbery and assault, police said.
Police said the three minors approached a 16-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy before one of the assailants pressed a knife against the boy’s stomach and demanded money. It’s unclear from a statement released by police whether any money was taken.
A 31-year-old woman and 38-year-old man were startled by the commotion nearby and exited a residence, according to police. They noticed three tires on their car trailer had been slashed.
They confronted the assailants who were attempting to rob the teenagers, but police said one of the assailants grabbed the woman and held a knife to her chest and threatened her.
The knife-wielding assailant apparently released the woman before the group fled. But police said as they were fleeing, officers arriving at the scene saw them.
After a short foot chase, police said officers apprehended all three assailants.
The police department encourages anyone with information about the confrontation to call detectives at the Western District Station at 410-222-6155.