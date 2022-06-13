Police: Former employee robbed restaurant, four other Millersville, Glen Burnie businesses

Police arrested a 23-year-old on Saturday on five armed robbery counts alleging he recently robbed a string of businesses in Millersville and Glen Burnie, including one where he had previously worked.

Anne Arundel County Police detectives arrested Oshanka Nikesh Gamage, of Glen Burnie, after they said he robbed the Starbucks location on Old Mill Road at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday night. They had attached a GPS tracker to his car following the strand of four other robberies starting May 31, in which he was identified as a suspect.

Charging papers say Gamage had shown a black handgun and demanded money from baristas at the coffee shop and fled to Cloverleaf Business Park, just hours after detectives installed the GPS device on his car early that morning. Aviation units followed him as he fled on foot, and police found his car near the Starbucks, police wrote.

Police said he was involved in four other robberies in the weeks prior, approaching cashiers at the fast food establishments with the handgun and demanding cash from the register.

On June 7, Gamage robbed an Arby’s on Crain Highway in Glen Burnie about two hours after police believe he attempted to rob a 7-Eleven store on Old Mill Road in Millersville, according to charging papers. Surveillance footage from the incident at Arby’s caught Gamage’s car, and police identified him a suspect after reviewing body-worn camera footage from a traffic stop involving Gamage the day before.

Early in the morning on June 6, police investigated a similar robbery at the Taco Bell location in Glen Burnie. The cashier there had fled after seeing a suspect placing a handgun near the drive-thru window and reaching into the drive-thru window, then using the register to ring up an item and open it.

Police later found that Gamage was a former employee at the Taco Bell and was familiar with the register, charging papers said.

Investigators also believe Gamage robbed a neighboring KFC in Millersville on May 31. The fried chicken restaurant did not have a surveillance system, police said.

Gamage was ordered to be held without bail at the Jennifer Road Detention Center on 33 total charges stemming from the string of robberies. He is being represented by the Office of the Public Defender.