Man identified himself as inspector, assaulted Millersville resident with rock, Anne Arundel police say

A Glen Burnie man was jailed after police said he identified himself as a “Wi-Fi inspector” and struck a man with a rock near his Millersville home.

Stefan Ricardo Rennie, 21, faces felony assault and armed robbery charges stemming from the Monday afternoon incident. Police said in a news release that a homeowner asked her husband to confront a suspicious who man identified himself as a Wi-Fi inspector, and Rennie struck the man and stole his phone after he took photos of him.

The man who was hit, a Caracle Court resident, suffered three lacerations to the head, police said in charging papers. He was treated by Anne Arundel County Fire Department medic on the scene.

When police arrived on scene, Rennie still had the rock in his hand and attempted to flee on Brightview Drive, police said. When he was stopped, police noted he had the man’s cellphone, which had his name and address written on the back.

Police said Rennie was captured on video earlier in the day attempting to enter a home nearby on Powers Drive.

Rennie is charged with first- and second-degree assault, armed robbery, robbery and attempted second- and third-degree burglary.

Retired Anne Arundel County District Judge Vincent Mulieri, filling in at the Annapolis District Courthouse on Tuesday, ordered for Rennie to be held without bail pending a preliminary hearing on July 13.