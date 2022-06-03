Man found dead in car in Millersville, homicide detectives investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a Glen Burnie man who was found after police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in Millersville, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Markail Keaven Johnson, 22, of Glen Burnie was found in a sedan with upper-body trauma that police believe was not a result of the crash, where his car had struck two parked vehicles on 600 block of Millwright Court in Millersville just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, police said in a news release. He was declared dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Johnson’s remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. No arrests have been made.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department asks those with information on the homicide to call the tip line at 410-222-4700 or the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

Advertisement

The incident is the eighth homicide investigated in Anne Arundel County this year. Police have identified a boy who was found dead in Glen Burnie early Wednesday morning as Anthony Tyrell Johnson, 17, of Glen Burnie. They have not yet identified a suspect in that incident, either.